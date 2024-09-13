Lisa MacLeod, former Ford cabinet minister, says she won’t run in next provincial election

A file photo of Lisa MacLeod.
A file photo of Lisa MacLeod. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 13, 2024 7:10 pm.

Lisa MacLeod, one of the current longest-serving members of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario caucus, has announced she won’t run in the next provincial election.

MacLeod made the announcement in a video posted on social media Friday afternoon.

“It’s not always been fun or easy, but it’s always been my honour and my pleasure to serve you,” she said in a two-minute-and-35-second video with various photos.

In addition to the video on X, MacLeod wrote that she was looking forward “to supporting the next generation of progressive conservatives in the next election.”

The video didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the decision or what her future plans might be.

Minutes after MacLeod posted the video, Premier Doug Ford shared it on his X account and praised the six-term MPP.

Related:

“I most admire her bravery in sharing her journey to mental wellness and her dedication to always standing up for what she believes in,” he wrote while calling her a “true champion” of residents.

“Lisa will forever be a part of our Ontario PC family.”

MacLeod was first elected in a 2006 byelection in the riding of Carleton-Nepean to replace John Baird after he resigned. She was subsequently re-elected as the riding’s MPP in 2007, 2011 and 2014. In 2018, MacLeod was elected in the redrawn riding of Nepean and subsequently reelected in 2022.

When Ford and the Ontario PC Party came to power in 2018, she served as a minister in the children, community and social services, tourism and culture, and women’s issues portfolios. She faced multiple controversies during her time, including criticisms over changes made to Ontario’s autism program.

However, MacLeod didn’t return to Ford’s cabinet after the 2022 election.

In the same year, MacLeod took a temporary leave of absence after being diagnosed with bipolar and metabolic disorders.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

1h ago

Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke
Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke. Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they...

3h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

2h ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

1h ago

Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke
Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke. Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they...

3h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

2h ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week

Sunny skies and above seasonal conditions for the next several days. Could this be the last 'summer-like' weekend of the year?

1h ago

3:40
More customers speak out about engine replacement issues
More customers speak out about engine replacement issues

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem.

5h ago

1:28
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'

How far would you go to stay young and attractive. Melissa Nakhavoly with a film premiere at TIFF that has movie goers pondering that question.

20h ago

2:06
Sunscreen and sunglasses for the next several days
Sunscreen and sunglasses for the next several days

The stretch of sunny and above seasonal conditions continue on Friday and throughout the weekend.

23h ago

2:18
More layoffs coming for the Ontario Science Centre
More layoffs coming for the Ontario Science Centre

The union representing workers at the Ontario Science Centre says 28 employees will lose their jobs by October 31. As Catalina Gillies explains, this comes after the centre terminated its cleaning services agreement, triggering the layoff notice.
More Videos