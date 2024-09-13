Lisa MacLeod, former Ford cabinet minister, says she won’t run in next provincial election

Lisa MacLeod, one of the current longest-serving members of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario caucus, has announced she won’t run in the next provincial election.

MacLeod made the announcement in a video posted on social media Friday afternoon.

“It’s not always been fun or easy, but it’s always been my honour and my pleasure to serve you,” she said in a two-minute-and-35-second video with various photos.

In addition to the video on X, MacLeod wrote that she was looking forward “to supporting the next generation of progressive conservatives in the next election.”

The video didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the decision or what her future plans might be.

Minutes after MacLeod posted the video, Premier Doug Ford shared it on his X account and praised the six-term MPP.

“I most admire her bravery in sharing her journey to mental wellness and her dedication to always standing up for what she believes in,” he wrote while calling her a “true champion” of residents.

“Lisa will forever be a part of our Ontario PC family.”

MacLeod was first elected in a 2006 byelection in the riding of Carleton-Nepean to replace John Baird after he resigned. She was subsequently re-elected as the riding’s MPP in 2007, 2011 and 2014. In 2018, MacLeod was elected in the redrawn riding of Nepean and subsequently reelected in 2022.

When Ford and the Ontario PC Party came to power in 2018, she served as a minister in the children, community and social services, tourism and culture, and women’s issues portfolios. She faced multiple controversies during her time, including criticisms over changes made to Ontario’s autism program.

However, MacLeod didn’t return to Ford’s cabinet after the 2022 election.

In the same year, MacLeod took a temporary leave of absence after being diagnosed with bipolar and metabolic disorders.