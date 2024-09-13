Ontario’s top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard

<p>Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court for his sentencing hearing in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 13, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 12:43 pm.

TORONTO — A justice with Ontario’s Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country’s top court.

Justice Jill Copeland heard arguments at a bail hearing for Hoggard earlier this week, not long after the Hedley frontman began serving his five-year sentence.

Hoggard, who was found guilty in June 2022 of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman, filed an application last week for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court and sought bail at Ontario’s Appeal Court.

His application to the Supreme Court argues that the Appeal Court – which recently upheld his conviction – failed to apply the proper test in determining whether an error made by the trial judge constituted a “harmless error.”

Copeland says at this stage, where Hoggard’s conviction has been unanimously affirmed by the Appeal Court and it “appears unlikely” he will be granted leave to appeal by the Supreme Court, she is satisfied that the public interest in enforcing the musician’s sentence outweighs his interest in a second review of his conviction.

She says that if the Supreme Court grants leave to appeal, a reassessment of Hoggard’s bail status may be warranted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 1dc9635a4d92e9911fc0103e8072a69c32322be39cd514ae9d72c2719430acd4.jpg, Caption:

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court for his sentencing hearing in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. A justice with Ontario’s Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country’s top court. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion
Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion

A 16-year-old boy is among two suspects who were charged in an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill as police search for a third culprit. At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police Service...

2h ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

4h ago

Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion
Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion

Ontario's home construction regulator laid 124 charges against Albion Building Consultant Inc. for illegally building and selling homes without a licence. The regulator is seeking a restraining order...

7h ago

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

Speakers Corner

46m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion
Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion

A 16-year-old boy is among two suspects who were charged in an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill as police search for a third culprit. At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police Service...

2h ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

4h ago

Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion
Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion

Ontario's home construction regulator laid 124 charges against Albion Building Consultant Inc. for illegally building and selling homes without a licence. The regulator is seeking a restraining order...

7h ago

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

Speakers Corner

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'

How far would you go to stay young and attractive. Melissa Nakhavoly with a film premiere at TIFF that has movie goers pondering that question.

13h ago

1:43
70 years of setting Guinness world records
70 years of setting Guinness world records

The latest edition of the Guinness World Record book has been released and two Torontonians have snagged a title each. Audra Brown is speaking with them about the incredible efforts that made them world record holders.

18h ago

2:56
Business Report: SpaceX holds first private spacewalk
Business Report: SpaceX holds first private spacewalk

It was an historic day in outer space, where SpaceX held the first ever commercial spacewalk. Plus, Air Transat is struggling to meet its bottom line and Microsoft is cutting job in its video game division. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

19h ago

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:17
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP

Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion ASAP, hoping to trigger an election. Poilievre adds if the NDP wants people to believe they're no longer helping the Liberals, they'll support the Tories.
More Videos