Section of Lawrence Avenue East expected to be closed all weekend due to watermain break repairs

Crews work to repair the roadway following a watermain break on Lawrence Avenue East near Pharmacy Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024
Crews work to repair the roadway following a watermain break on Lawrence Avenue East near Pharmacy Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024. (CityNews/Bert Dandy)

By Sofiia Brovchenko and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 13, 2024 9:27 am.

Drivers who typically take Lawrence Avenue East to get to and from Toronto’s east end will need to find another route for the next several days.

The unexpected closure is due to a watermain break at Lawrence and Pharmacy Avenue that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The water damage caused the roadway to lift.

Lawrence is closed between Pharmacy and Townley Avenue and is expected to remain off-limits to vehicle traffic into the weekend.

An exact re-opening time has not been provided.

Traffic reporter Jordan Kerr flew above the scene in Chopper 680 on Friday morning and said crews had drained the water and are now working on repairing the affected roadway on Lawrence.

“This is a freshly paved section of Lawrence; they’ve been doing paving work here for the past few months. It’s a new section of roadway, and they’ve had to rip it all up again,” Kerr said.

He also said there is already long-term construction in the area that could extend the closure.

Crews work to repair the roadway following a watermain break on Lawrence Avenue East near Pharmacy Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024
Crews work to repair the roadway following a watermain break on Lawrence Avenue East near Pharmacy Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024. (CityNews/Bert Dandy).
Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion
Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion

Ontario's home construction regulator laid 124 charges against Albion Building Consultant Inc. for illegally building and selling homes without a licence. The regulator is seeking a restraining order...

4h ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

1h ago

From Florida to Kitchener, Ont.: A story of sex, fraud and real estate
From Florida to Kitchener, Ont.: A story of sex, fraud and real estate

Some stories are better if you don't know much going in. So, no spoilers. All you need to know is this: An American university is suing a woman who lives in Kitchener, Ont. It's trying to recover millions...

5h ago

18-year-old seriously injured in North York shooting
18-year-old seriously injured in North York shooting

An 18-year-old male was seriously injured in a shooting with several rounds of gunfire exchanged in North York on Thursday night. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to Chalkfarm Drive...

3h ago

