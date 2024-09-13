Drivers who typically take Lawrence Avenue East to get to and from Toronto’s east end will need to find another route for the next several days.

The unexpected closure is due to a watermain break at Lawrence and Pharmacy Avenue that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The water damage caused the roadway to lift.

Lawrence is closed between Pharmacy and Townley Avenue and is expected to remain off-limits to vehicle traffic into the weekend.

An exact re-opening time has not been provided.

Traffic reporter Jordan Kerr flew above the scene in Chopper 680 on Friday morning and said crews had drained the water and are now working on repairing the affected roadway on Lawrence.

“This is a freshly paved section of Lawrence; they’ve been doing paving work here for the past few months. It’s a new section of roadway, and they’ve had to rip it all up again,” Kerr said.

He also said there is already long-term construction in the area that could extend the closure.