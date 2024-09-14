2 women, 1 man wanted for allegedly assaulting police at downtown demonstration

Surveillance photos of a man and two women wanted in connection with an assault investigation in downtown Toronto.
Surveillance photos of a man and two women wanted in connection with an assault investigation in downtown Toronto. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 14, 2024 3:29 pm.

Toronto police are looking to identify three people wanted in connection with assaulting a police officer during a downtown demonstration.

Investigators say demonstrators were protesting outside an event being held at Meridian Hall around 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 when the group attempted to enter the building.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer as they stepped in to remove the demonstrators.

Police add that several demonstrators became “confrontational” with officers who were assisting with crowd control and allege that one man spat on an officer while another woman struck an officer.

The man is described as 25-35 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a Boston Bruins jersey and a black Toronto Raptors hat.

The woman is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a Keffiyeh, a black shirt and white shoes.

Police then say demonstrators showed up at 51 Division on Parliament Street near Front Street East and “proceeded to become combative” with one of the demonstrators allegedly assaulting a police officer while another protester allegedly threw a water bottle that struck an officer in the face.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer while a 25-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Investigators are looking for a second woman who they allege spat on an officer. She is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue dress and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman
New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman

New details have emerged in a Mississauga shooting investigation that critically injured a woman last Tuesday. On September 10, authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth...

1h ago

New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews
New book captures 'intimate look' at Terry Fox with journal entries, interviews

When Barbara Adhiya first learned that Terry Fox had run the length of a marathon a day during his journey across Canada, she was shocked. Like most Canadians, Adhiya had known about the icon’s...

47m ago

Record-breaking $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs on Tuesday
Record-breaking $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs on Tuesday

The next winner of Lotto Max’s jackpot is set to receive a record-breaking amount of money. On Saturday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that its top prize will swell to...

2h ago

Westway Centre mall evacuated after gas leak
Westway Centre mall evacuated after gas leak

Customers and staff at the Westway Centre mall in Etobicoke were forced to evacuate on Saturday morning due to a gas leak. The evacuation took place just after 10 a.m. Toronto Fire Services said...

4h ago

