2 women, 1 man wanted for allegedly assaulting police at downtown demonstration

Toronto police are looking to identify three people wanted in connection with assaulting a police officer during a downtown demonstration.

Investigators say demonstrators were protesting outside an event being held at Meridian Hall around 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 when the group attempted to enter the building.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer as they stepped in to remove the demonstrators.

Police add that several demonstrators became “confrontational” with officers who were assisting with crowd control and allege that one man spat on an officer while another woman struck an officer.

The man is described as 25-35 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a Boston Bruins jersey and a black Toronto Raptors hat.

The woman is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a Keffiyeh, a black shirt and white shoes.

Police then say demonstrators showed up at 51 Division on Parliament Street near Front Street East and “proceeded to become combative” with one of the demonstrators allegedly assaulting a police officer while another protester allegedly threw a water bottle that struck an officer in the face.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer while a 25-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Investigators are looking for a second woman who they allege spat on an officer. She is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue dress and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.