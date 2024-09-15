More than 7,800 people have cast their ballot ahead of Ontario by-election

Elections Ontario says its preliminary figures show that more than 7,800 voters in an eastern Ontario riding have cast their ballot ahead of a provincial by-election on September 19th.

The agency says 8.1 per cent of registered voters in the Bay of Quinte have already voted.

It says in comparison, the riding saw 13 per cent of registered voters vote before the 2022 general election.

The by-election was triggered when former MPP and education minister Todd Smith resigned in August to take a position in the private sector.