More than 7,800 people have cast their ballot ahead of Ontario by-election

Ontario election voting vote sign
A resident walks by an Elections Ontario poll station location. CITYNEWS / File

By News Staff

Posted September 15, 2024 9:18 am.

Elections Ontario says its preliminary figures show that more than 7,800 voters in an eastern Ontario riding have cast their ballot ahead of a provincial by-election on September 19th.

The agency says 8.1 per cent of registered voters in the Bay of Quinte have already voted. 

It says in comparison, the riding saw 13 per cent of registered voters vote before the 2022 general election.

The by-election was triggered when former MPP and education minister Todd Smith resigned in August to take a position in the private sector. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough restaurant 
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough restaurant 

Toronto police say a vehicle has crashed into a restaurant in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. No...

58m ago

Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys
Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys

Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy will make history as the first father-son duo to host the Emmy Awards tonight. The stars and co-creators of CBC's "Schitt's Creek" take the reins as several Canadians compete...

3h ago

Labour Minister praises Air Canada, pilots union for avoiding disruptive strike
Labour Minister praises Air Canada, pilots union for avoiding disruptive strike

MONTREAL — Canada's labour minister is praising both Air Canada and the union representing about 5,200 of its pilots for averting a work stoppage that would have disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands...

1h ago

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction
One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction. Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough restaurant 
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough restaurant 

Toronto police say a vehicle has crashed into a restaurant in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. No...

58m ago

Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys
Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys

Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy will make history as the first father-son duo to host the Emmy Awards tonight. The stars and co-creators of CBC's "Schitt's Creek" take the reins as several Canadians compete...

3h ago

Labour Minister praises Air Canada, pilots union for avoiding disruptive strike
Labour Minister praises Air Canada, pilots union for avoiding disruptive strike

MONTREAL — Canada's labour minister is praising both Air Canada and the union representing about 5,200 of its pilots for averting a work stoppage that would have disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands...

1h ago

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction
One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction. Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian

The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei drew thousands to her hometown in Uganda on Saturday. Karling Donoghue reports.

9h ago

2:06
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap

Both Russia and Ukraine have released 103 prisoners of war each. Karling Donoghue details the latest swap and takes a look at the ongoing rise in tensions sparked by Ukraine's potential use of long-range missiles.

14h ago

2:09
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend

Sunshine and above seasonal temperatures continue throughout the weekend. Rain moves into the GTA by mid-week.

15h ago

2:29
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords

A Brampton City Councillor says some landlords are taking advantage of international students, demanding sexual favours in exchange for housing. One former student is speaking out.

15h ago

2:44
Comet flyby to be most watchable in years
Comet flyby to be most watchable in years

Comet A3 is just becoming visible in the sky and over the next few weeks will put on a show that's easy for family viewing. David Zura speaks with an academic astronomer.

16h ago

More Videos