Man injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto Police say a man in his 40s was shot in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. at a condo near Marine Parade Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is currently available.

Officers also responded to a separate shooting earlier near The East Mall and The Queensway.

Police say the shots were fired at around 10:11 p.m., damaging a vehicle.

No one was injured.

A suspect, described only as a male in his 20s wearing all black, fled in an unknown vehicle.