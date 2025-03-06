Man injured in Etobicoke shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 6, 2025 11:28 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 11:48 pm.

Toronto Police say a man in his 40s was shot in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. at a condo near Marine Parade Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is currently available.

Officers also responded to a separate shooting earlier near The East Mall and The Queensway.

Police say the shots were fired at around 10:11 p.m., damaging a vehicle.

No one was injured.

A suspect, described only as a male in his 20s wearing all black, fled in an unknown vehicle.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

8h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

9h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

7h ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

8h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

9h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

7h ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Ontario to slap retaliatory 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25% tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. The move is in retaliation to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on most Canadian goods.

12h ago

5:17
Canada's bargaining position remains strong in trade war: Trudeau

Negotiations are continuing in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. As Glen McGregor reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains in a very strong bargaining position.

9h ago

0:36
Security camera captures suspects setting 13 vehicles on fire

On March 3 police attended an outdoor vehicle storage lot in Markham for reports of a fire. Officers determined that the fire had been set at around 3 a.m. and extinguished on its own.

13h ago

0:51
Trudeau describes 'colourful' phone call with Trump over tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a question about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call stemmed from Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods being imported into America.

14h ago

1:11
Trudeau: Goal remains to get all tariffs removed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government's goal is to convince the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to drop all tariffs on Canadian goods. Trudeau claims the two sides remain in conversation and negotiation.

14h ago

More Videos