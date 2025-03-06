Man injured in Etobicoke shooting
Posted March 6, 2025 11:28 pm.
Last Updated March 6, 2025 11:48 pm.
Toronto Police say a man in his 40s was shot in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
It happened at around 10:40 p.m. at a condo near Marine Parade Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West.
The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is currently available.
Officers also responded to a separate shooting earlier near The East Mall and The Queensway.
Police say the shots were fired at around 10:11 p.m., damaging a vehicle.
No one was injured.
A suspect, described only as a male in his 20s wearing all black, fled in an unknown vehicle.