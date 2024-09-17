Mississauga man connected to historical sexual assaults facing kidnapping charges

Peel police
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2024 12:43 pm.

Peel Regional Police said a man has been charged in a pair of historical sexual assaults dating back two decades.

It’s alleged that on July 12, 2004, a 20-year-old woman was approached by a man in the area of Mclaughlin Road and Ceremonial Drive in Mississauga, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police said on Feb. 5, 2005, a 16-year-old girl was approached by the same man in the area of Balmoral Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton and sexually assaulted.

Both incidents were reported to authorities at the time. Police noted that a publication ban is protecting the victims’ identities.

Following an extensive investigation titled Project Shadow, on Monday, officers arrested 43-year-old Justin Foley of Mississauga, who was in his early 20s at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

Foley faces several charges, including two counts of kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, disguise with intent and one count of uttering threats, among other offences.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.

Top Stories

Male killed in industrial accident at Ontario Place
Male killed in industrial accident at Ontario Place

Toronto Police say a male has died in an industrial accident at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning. In a social media post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the victim was injured by construction equipment,...

1h ago

Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating
Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating

A jewellery store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident. Toronto Police Services...

12m ago

Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, lowest level in more than three years
Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, lowest level in more than three years

Inflation finally hit the Bank of Canada's two per cent target in August after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth, raising the odds of larger interest rate cuts in the coming months. Canada's...

6m ago

Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman
Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one man has been arrested and faces firearm-related charges stemming from a quadruple shooting in Scarborough that saw the accused fire off several rounds at the homicide...

3h ago

