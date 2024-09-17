Peel Regional Police said a man has been charged in a pair of historical sexual assaults dating back two decades.

It’s alleged that on July 12, 2004, a 20-year-old woman was approached by a man in the area of Mclaughlin Road and Ceremonial Drive in Mississauga, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police said on Feb. 5, 2005, a 16-year-old girl was approached by the same man in the area of Balmoral Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton and sexually assaulted.

Both incidents were reported to authorities at the time. Police noted that a publication ban is protecting the victims’ identities.

Following an extensive investigation titled Project Shadow, on Monday, officers arrested 43-year-old Justin Foley of Mississauga, who was in his early 20s at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

Foley faces several charges, including two counts of kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, disguise with intent and one count of uttering threats, among other offences.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.