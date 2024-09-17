Statistics Canada to release August inflation figures today

Statistics Canada is set to release its August consumer price index report this morning. Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem participates in a news conference on the bank's interest rate announcement, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2024 5:12 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 5:14 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its August consumer price index report this morning.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting the report to show prices rose 2.1 per cent from a year ago, down from a 2.5 per cent annual gain in July.

Inflation has remained below three per cent throughout 2024, giving the Bank of Canada room to begin cutting interest rates, which it has done three times so far this year.

The Bank of Canada’s key lending rate now stands at 4.25 per cent.

Governor Tiff Macklem recently signalled that the central bank is ready to cut rates faster, if inflation or the economy slow quicker than expected.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to announce its first interest rate cut in four years on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold
Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face his cabinet today after losing yet another long-held Liberal seat. Trudeau's Liberals were hopeful they could retain the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun,...

updated

30m ago

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

8h ago

Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases
Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases

The Fall respiratory wave has not officially arrived in Ontario, but just two weeks into September, there appears to be an uptick in a respiratory infection that can be prevented. Dr. Vinita Dubey,...

11h ago

Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis
Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after responding to a person in crisis. The incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont...

8h ago

Top Stories

Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold
Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face his cabinet today after losing yet another long-held Liberal seat. Trudeau's Liberals were hopeful they could retain the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun,...

updated

30m ago

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

8h ago

Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases
Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases

The Fall respiratory wave has not officially arrived in Ontario, but just two weeks into September, there appears to be an uptick in a respiratory infection that can be prevented. Dr. Vinita Dubey,...

11h ago

Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis
Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after responding to a person in crisis. The incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog

The Ford government’s early rollout of alcohol sales in convenience will have the independent accountability office look at the overall total costs. Critics say it could be as much as $1 billion. Mark McAllister has more.

11h ago

2:47
Teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee
Teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee

The first teenager has been sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee. Faiza Amin speaks with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev on how the suspects age, and circumstances of Lee's death impacted their punishment.

14h ago

2:25
New Ontario truck safety inspection system is up and running after delays
New Ontario truck safety inspection system is up and running after delays

After several delays in getting started, a new system meant to make the roads in Ontario safer is up and running. So how’s it going? Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

1:57
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever

The northern Ontario couple recently expanded their family and welcomed a newborn so the timing felt perfect for them.

18h ago

2:59
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide

The 44th annual Terry Fox Run returned to countless neighbourhoods across the nation and around the world on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a few of the participants and organizers.

More Videos