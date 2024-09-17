Man arrested, allegedly restrained victim during sexual assault in elevator

Azaz Ahmed Bablu, 35, of Toronto,
By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 9:49 am.

A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim while he was at an apartment building delivering a food order.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Yonge Street and Grosvenor Street area just before 5 p.m. on Monday for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the accused was inside an apartment building and entered an elevator with the victim.

Police said the accused pushed and restrained the victim inside the elevator before sexually assaulting them.

Azaz Ahmed Bablu, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault and assault. He was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.

