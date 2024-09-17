Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women at York U campus

Toronto Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted three women at York University.

Officers were called to the campus on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at around 8:45 a.m.

Investigators say a man was approaching women on campus property and engaging them in conversation before attempting to draw them into a private area.

“When the women declined and tried to leave the area, the accused sexually assaulted them,” a police release alleges, adding that “the accused sexually assaulted three individuals.”

Kevin Desousa, 31, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault, possession of counterfeit money and fail to comply with a release order.