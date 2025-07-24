Toronto Public health warns of Hep A exposure at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in an employee working at Earls Kitchen and Bar at 601 King Street West.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The health agency says Hepatitis A is not spread by coughing or sneezing, but via the fecal-oral route. It is found in the stool of an infected person and a common method of transmission is through food that is contaminated by an infected food handler.

Any restaurant guests who consumed food or beverages at the location during the following time windows are being cautioned to watch for signs and symptoms:

Friday, July 11: 4 p.m. to close

Saturday, July 12: 4:30 p.m. to close

Tuesday, July 15: 4:30 p.m. to close

Wednesday, July 16: 7 p.m. to close

TPH says Hepatitis A causes a liver infection and symptoms can start anywhere between 15 to 50 days of being infected. Asymptomatic infections are also possible.

Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains, tiredness and jaundice (yellowing of the skin) and can last for several months.

While Hepatitis A can be serious, death from the infection is rare and it does not develop into chronic hepatitis, like Hepatitis B and C. Older people and those with chronic liver disease are at higher risk of a more serious case and hospitalization.

“Most people who are infected recover completely and develop lifetime immunity following infection,” says TPH.

There is no ongoing risk to the public, but those who feel they may have been exposed should wash their hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water.

TPH is hosting free Hepatitis A vaccine clinics at Metro Hall on July 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on July 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone who may have been exposed.

For more information about Hepatitis A and how to protect yourself click here.