2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario

OPP Fraud
Three other men, 23-year-old Anas Ayyoub of Toronto, 33-year-old Muhammad Waqar Afzal of Pickering, Ont., and 28-year-old Muhammad Wasiq Afzal of Scarborough, are wanted Canada-wide on multiple counts of fraud and one count each of laundering proceeds of crime. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 6:37 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people and continue searching for other suspects linked to door-to-door sales fraud, impacting more than 200 victims.

Investigators in Collingwood, Ont. launched an investigation in 2021, later evolving into Project Nettle.

Authorities learned that suspects posing as salespeople would attend the homes of older adults and vulnerable people to initiate frauds where victims “unknowingly entered into home service and/or renovation agreements at outrageous prices.”

OPP said several victims believed they were getting free services, installations, and renovations through government grants or rebates. 

The suspects would then use fake agreements to register Notice of Security Interests (NOSIs), which were paid off by suspects using high-interest mortgages against the victims’ homes. 

Investigators said that, in some cases, this forced some victims to sell their homes due to financial losses.

Extensive investigation leads to arrests

Through Project Nettle, authorities conducted more than 200 interviews and determined that the fraud incidents were “financially, emotionally, and physically devastating for many victims across the province.”

Two men, 39-year-old Rajivan Thillainadarajah of Mississauga, Ont., and 40-year-old Sajjad Ahmad of Scarborough, Ont., were arrested and charged with various fraud offences.

Thillainadarajah will appear in court on Oct. 3, 2024, with Ahmad set for a court appearance on Oct. 22, 2024.

Three other men, 23-year-old Anas Ayyoub of Toronto, 33-year-old Muhammad Waqar Afzal of Pickering, Ont., and 28-year-old Muhammad Wasiq Afzal of Scarborough, are wanted Canada-wide on multiple counts of fraud and one count each of laundering proceeds of crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities, and those who suspect they have been the victim of fraud are urged to contact their local police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city's east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks. Toronto Fire crews...

updated

7m ago

Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits
Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren't in the city at all. The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover...

3h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

14h ago

Racism, lies and cat memes: American politics in 2024
Racism, lies and cat memes: American politics in 2024

An Ohio town is thrown into chaos from bomb threats that stem from racist lies. Immigrants across the United States are demonized for political gain. Women are dying from a lack of access to reproductive...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city's east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks. Toronto Fire crews...

updated

7m ago

Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits
Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren't in the city at all. The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover...

3h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

14h ago

Racism, lies and cat memes: American politics in 2024
Racism, lies and cat memes: American politics in 2024

An Ohio town is thrown into chaos from bomb threats that stem from racist lies. Immigrants across the United States are demonized for political gain. Women are dying from a lack of access to reproductive...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

8h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

16h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

19h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.
More Videos