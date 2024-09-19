Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals

Pablo Rodriguez announces his resignation as transport minister during a press conference in Gatineau, on Thursday September 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted September 19, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 12:23 pm.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his resignation from cabinet in order to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party.

Rodriguez plans to sit as an independent member of Parliament until next January, saying that will avoid an expensive byelection so close to the next federal election.

Rodriguez says he doesn’t want an election right away and will vote against the non-confidence motion the Conservatives plan to introduce next week. 

As for how he would vote on other matters before the House of Commons, “it would depend on the votes.”

Rodriguez’s choice to step down is another blow for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose party is coming off the loss of the former Liberal stronghold of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in a byelection in Montreal on Monday.

The Quebec Liberals have been without a leader since Dominique Anglade resigned following her defeat in the 2022 provincial election.

Pablo Rodriguez announces his resignation as transport minister during a press conference in Gatineau, on Thursday September 19, 2024.

Rodriguez becomes the fifth candidate to enter the race to replace Anglade, joining former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, former president and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec Charles Milliard, tax lawyer Marc Bélanger and Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin.

Rogriguez was previously the minister of Canadian Heritage and was first elected in 2004. He was defeated in 2011 before winning back his seat in 2015.

The decision by Rodriguez comes as new polling data shows that the Prime Minister and his party are deeply unpopular in several major Canadian cities.

The survey, conducted by Maru Public Opinion for CityNews, found nearly one third of residents in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver would support the party if Trudeau stepped down. 

