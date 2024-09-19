CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media about the looming Air Canada strike in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media about the looming Air Canada strike in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Glen McGregor

Posted September 19, 2024 10:01 am.

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too.

The survey, conducted by Maru Public Opinion for CityNews, found that only 21 per cent of respondents in four of Canada’s largest metro areas believe Justin Trudeau and his party deserve to be re-elected in the next election.

The sentiment runs highest in Edmonton, where only 17 per cent believe the Liberals should get another chance to form government. Support is only slightly stronger in Toronto, where 25 per cent said Trudeau and his party deserve re-election.

Since losing a byelection in the once-safe Liberal riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s in June, Trudeau has faced increasing pressure to consider stepping down as leader before the next election to give his party a chance.

Speculation about a leadership change has ramped up after the Liberals this week narrowly lost another stronghold in byelection in the Montreal riding of Lasalle-Emard-Verdun – a seat once held by former prime minister Paul Martin – to the Bloc Quebecois candidate.

Trudeau has repeatedly rejected the suggestion the Liberals would improve their electoral prospects if he left, insisting he remains the best positioned to take on the Conservatives and their leader Pierre Poilievre.

The Maru poll shows, however, that a substantially higher number of residents of Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver would support the party if Trudeau stepped down. 

Related:

Nearly one third (31 per cent) of respondents in the four cities said they would consider voting Liberal if the party had a different leader. 

That sentiment was strongest in Toronto and Vancouver, both at 34 per cent, and weakest in Edmonton (28 per cent) and Calgary (26 per cent).

But a leadership switch still wouldn’t sway nearly half (48 per cent) of those surveyed, who say they would not consider casting their ballot for a Liberal candidate, regardless of the leader.

The poll shows Trudeau is ”the greatest detriment to vote-getting for the Liberal Party of Canada,” says John Wright, CEO of Maru Public Opinion. 

“Over this poll you find a third of all of the people that we’ve surveyed basically say that, if there was another party leader, I’d be looking at the Liberals to potentially vote for them,” Wright said. 

“He is now perceived as the biggest problem in the country.”

Even in Toronto, more respondents (29 per cent) believe Poilievre and the Conservatives would do a better job addressing the city’s needs than Trudeau’s Liberals (26 per cent) – an outcome consistent with the Conservative’s upset win in the June byelection.

The numbers in Canada’s largest city are even worse for the New Democrats. The Maru polls shows only 14 per cent of respondents in the GTA believe leader Jagmeet Singh and the NDP would be the best for Toronto.

Dominance in major cities like Toronto and Montreal has been the key to Liberal election wins in 2015, 2019, and 2021.  And although the Liberals were completely shut out in Alberta in 2019, they won a seat in Calgary and another in Edmonton in 2021.

But with the Liberals trailing the Conservatives by as much as 21 percentage points in national polls over the past year, seats in most major metropolitan areas are back in play for opposition parties.

The Conservative strength could be tested as soon as this fall. Poilievre said Wednesday he intends to bring a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons next week.

Unless the Liberals can get support on the vote from MPs from another party, the government would fall and force Trudeau to call a federal election.

The NDP last week tore up the agreement to keep the Liberals in power and have not yet indicated how they might vote on the Conservative motion. But Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said Wednesday that his MPs will not support the motion.

The poll was conducted between August 29-September 6, 2024, among a random selection of 1,801 Canadian adults who are Unlock Surveys online panelists. Respondents were surveyed within the specific cities of Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. Probability samples of this size have an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

1h ago

Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals
Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his resignation from cabinet in order to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party. Rodriguez plans to sit as an independent member of...

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

56m ago

Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition

Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges. The province released public accounts...

32m ago

Top Stories

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

1h ago

Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals
Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his resignation from cabinet in order to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party. Rodriguez plans to sit as an independent member of...

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

56m ago

Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition

Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges. The province released public accounts...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:19
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?

Questions are swirling around the U.S. Secret Service after a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Julia Benbrook and Faiza Amin discuss whether the agency is underfunded or mismanaged.

17h ago

1:53
BQ to vote against non-confidence motion
BQ to vote against non-confidence motion

Next week's Conservative non-confidence motion may already be dead. The Tories needed support from both the NDP & Bloc Québécois, but Yves-François Blanchet says the BQ won't be voting for it.

17h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

20h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

22h ago

More Videos