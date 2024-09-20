Boy, 15, charged with robbing Toronto bank with hammer

A 15-year-old boy is one of two people charged after allegedly robbing a bank with a hammer.

A third suspect remains at large.

It happened on Monday, August 26, 2024 at around 5 p.m. at a bank in the Royal York Road and Renault Crescent area.

Investigators say two suspects entered the bank and jumped the counter while a third suspect waited by the door as a lookout. The suspects allegedly threatened the bank employees with a hammer and demanded cash.

Once they were given money they fled to the awaiting vehicle.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, a 15-year-old boy was arrested by Peel police officers for an unrelated armed robbery.

He was allegedly in possession of a hammer and clothing used in the bank robbery, and on September 10 police charged him in connection to the bank robbery.

The teen, who can’t be named, is facing charges of robbery with offensive weapon, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Police later determined that a second suspect in the bank robbery was already in custody on an unrelated matter.

“On Thursday, September 19, 2024, members of the Hold Up Squad attended Maplehurst Correctional Facility to advise him of his charges,” a release states.

Ali-Cem Vural, 19, of Woodbridge, was charged with robbery with offensive weapon, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

No description is available for the third suspect.