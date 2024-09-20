Teen girl seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; 3 suspects sought

Toronto police are searching for three suspects following a daylight stabbing that seriously injured a teenage girl in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Corvette Avenue and Magnolia Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a female was found at the scene with serious injuries and paramedics have transported her to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators describe the three suspects as:

Suspect #1: Female, Black, 17-19 years old and wearing a black hoodie

Suspect #2: Female, Hispanic, 5’3, 17-19 years old and wearing all black

Suspect#3: Female, white, 5’3, and 17-19 years old

Police say the stabbing did not occur on school property but schools in the area have been placed in hold and secure out of precaution.

CityNews reports from the scene a park playground in the area is surrounded by police tape.

Investigators have not said if the injured teen or the suspects are students at any of the schools.