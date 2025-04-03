Futures market points to big drop for U.S. stocks when trading starts
Posted April 3, 2025 6:30 am.
Last Updated April 3, 2025 8:29 am.
The futures market pointed to a big drop for U.S. stock markets when trading begins today.
The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced so-called “reciprocal tariffs” hitting just about every country around the world.
Trump announced the tariff hikes after the close of trading on Wednesday.
The announcement included a new 20 per cent tariff on the European Union and a 34 per cent levy on imports from China.
Stock markets in Europe and Asia were down following the news.
Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. open for trading at 9:30 a.m. ET.