Futures market points to big drop for U.S. stocks when trading starts

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 6:30 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 8:29 am.

The futures market pointed to a big drop for U.S. stock markets when trading begins today.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced so-called “reciprocal tariffs” hitting just about every country around the world.

Trump announced the tariff hikes after the close of trading on Wednesday.

The announcement included a new 20 per cent tariff on the European Union and a 34 per cent levy on imports from China.

Stock markets in Europe and Asia were down following the news.

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. open for trading at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Flooding reported in Toronto and parts of GTA following messy wintry storm

A mess of a storm that included snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, and rain is slowly moving through much of Ontario, but the impacts are being felt in Toronto and the GTA in the form of localized flooding. While...

1h ago

The latest on Trump tariffs: PM Carney meeting with Canada's premiers in response to Wednesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada's premiers today to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs. Carney is expected to deliver his response to the duties after meeting virtually...

1h ago

From snow and ice to summer weather: Toronto could hit 20 C mark on Thursday

It would seem Mother Nature has a sense of humour, throwing a weather curveball after a significant and messy wintry storm that hit southern Ontario. Weather warnings and alerts spanned the province...

3h ago

Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor to shut down for two weeks amid U.S. auto tariffs announcement

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant will be shutting down for two weeks amid the latest announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump on auto tariffs, according to the local union. Unifor Local 444, the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Flooding reported in Toronto and parts of GTA following messy wintry storm

A mess of a storm that included snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, and rain is slowly moving through much of Ontario, but the impacts are being felt in Toronto and the GTA in the form of localized flooding. While...

1h ago

The latest on Trump tariffs: PM Carney meeting with Canada's premiers in response to Wednesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada's premiers today to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs. Carney is expected to deliver his response to the duties after meeting virtually...

1h ago

From snow and ice to summer weather: Toronto could hit 20 C mark on Thursday

It would seem Mother Nature has a sense of humour, throwing a weather curveball after a significant and messy wintry storm that hit southern Ontario. Weather warnings and alerts spanned the province...

3h ago

Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor to shut down for two weeks amid U.S. auto tariffs announcement

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant will be shutting down for two weeks amid the latest announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump on auto tariffs, according to the local union. Unifor Local 444, the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

13h ago

3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports

15h ago

0:38
Iconic red canoe at Toronto park destroyed by fire

Raw video of the red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park on fire courtesy the CityPlace Facebook group.

20h ago

0:33
Red canoe at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

A beloved staple in the south end of the city is no more. The red canoe at Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire.

20h ago

More Videos