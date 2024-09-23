Top female Bocce player in Canada is inspiring others to play the sport

In a five-year span, Valentina Pallotta went from recreationally playing the sport of Bocce to becoming the #1 ranked female in Canada.

In a sport that’s mostly played by men in this country, Valentina has set an amazing example for other females who want to get involved in playing Bocce.

Valentina Pallotta – Bocce Player

It’s back to school! Do you know any future superstars – or just awesome people – who could be our next Athlete of the Week? Nominate them for their chance to be featured here.