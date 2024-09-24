Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

As expected and promised, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau’s government.

The motion was read out by the speaker of the House of Commons at the start of proceedings.

“The House has no confidence in the prime minister and the government,” it simply stated.

It’s the first test for the minority government since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals earlier this month, but it’s not expected to pass.

The Bloc Québécois and NDP have already said they will not support the motion, which will be voted on Wednesday.

Poilievre has long slammed the current government’s carbon tax, and discussed the housing crisis and crime as the key reasons he wants an election.

With files from The Canadian Press