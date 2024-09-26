Somali-Canadian rapper and singer K’Naan has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident back in 2010 in Quebec City.

K’Naan, whose real name is Keinaan Abdi Warsame, appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault.

No further details about the incident have been released, but it allegedly occurred between July 16 and 17, 2010.

The case is expected to return to court on April 23 for a preliminary inquiry.

K’naan just won the Cultural Impact award for the global resonance of his 2009 smash hit “Wavin’ Flag” at the SOCAN awards this week.

The 47-year-old rose to prominence following the song’s release, which became a global hit when it was chosen as the promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

His directorial debut, “Mother Mother,” also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this month.