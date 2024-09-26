Canadian rapper K’Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City

K'naan Warsame poses for a photo ahead of his directorial debut for the film, "Mother, Mother" premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Friday Sept. 6, 2024.
K'naan Warsame poses for a photo ahead of his directorial debut for the film, "Mother, Mother" premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Friday Sept. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 26, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 12:03 pm.

Somali-Canadian rapper and singer K’Naan has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident back in 2010 in Quebec City.

K’Naan, whose real name is Keinaan Abdi Warsame, appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault.

No further details about the incident have been released, but it allegedly occurred between July 16 and 17, 2010.

The case is expected to return to court on April 23 for a preliminary inquiry.

K’naan just won the Cultural Impact award for the global resonance of his 2009 smash hit “Wavin’ Flag” at the SOCAN awards this week.

The 47-year-old rose to prominence following the song’s release, which became a global hit when it was chosen as the promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

His directorial debut, “Mother Mother,” also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport
Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport

Toronto is getting a massive new outdoor concert venue at a site that has welcomed thousands of signature acts like the Rolling Stones over the years. Live Nation Canada confirmed on Thursday that Rogers...

54m ago

Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll
Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll

One in five people on average believe crime and policing are top issues facing their city in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Maru Public Opinion...

2h ago

How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'
How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'

In an announcement on Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a feasibility study for building a tunnel under Highway 401 will be conducted.

2h ago

MPs debate another Tory non-confidence motion after Liberals survive first vote
MPs debate another Tory non-confidence motion after Liberals survive first vote

Less than 24 hours after the Conservatives lost their first attempt to topple the government the Tories are trying again. A new motion being debated Thursday states that the House of Commons has lost...

6m ago

Top Stories

Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport
Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport

Toronto is getting a massive new outdoor concert venue at a site that has welcomed thousands of signature acts like the Rolling Stones over the years. Live Nation Canada confirmed on Thursday that Rogers...

54m ago

Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll
Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll

One in five people on average believe crime and policing are top issues facing their city in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Maru Public Opinion...

2h ago

How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'
How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'

In an announcement on Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a feasibility study for building a tunnel under Highway 401 will be conducted.

2h ago

MPs debate another Tory non-confidence motion after Liberals survive first vote
MPs debate another Tory non-confidence motion after Liberals survive first vote

Less than 24 hours after the Conservatives lost their first attempt to topple the government the Tories are trying again. A new motion being debated Thursday states that the House of Commons has lost...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.

12h ago

2:17
Out with the rain and in with the sunshine
Out with the rain and in with the sunshine

Sunny and mild conditions are set to return on Thursday but Hurricane Helene could be pushing increasing cloud and possibly rain into our region by the weekend.

17h ago

2:08
The push to get Americans in Canada to vote
The push to get Americans in Canada to vote

With Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a razor-tight presidential race, could votes cast in Canada actually swing the U.S. election? Caryn Ceolin with the push to get as many Americans on this side of the border to the polls.

16h ago

2:02
Complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped and choked her
Complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped and choked her

The sexual assault trial against Jacob Hoggard continues in northern Ontario. As Michelle Mackey reports, the complainant testified she was raped, choked and urinated on in Kirkland Lake in 2016.

16h ago

2:40
Highway 401 tunnel proposal: Could Boston's 'Big Dig' experience be seen in Toronto?
Highway 401 tunnel proposal: Could Boston's 'Big Dig' experience be seen in Toronto?

As Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government prepares to do a feasibility study for building a tunnel for traffic under Highway 401, it evokes memories of the 'Big Dig' in Boston. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

More Videos