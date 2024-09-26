Hamilton man charged in sex trafficking of women across GTA

A man from Hamilton is facing new charges related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

On July 18, Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested 31-year-old Mohammed Karim Mohammed of Hamilton.

At the time, the accused was facing eight criminal offences, including trafficking persons under 18 years old, receiving benefits from trafficking, communicating for sexual services, material benefits sexual services, procuring a person under 18 years old, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

On Tuesday, authorities said they re-arrested the accused after a second victim contacted police, alleging that Mohammed exercised control over the victim’s life and forced her to perform sex while profiting from it.

The 31-year-old faces additional charges, including procuring a person, exercising control, assault, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Mohammed remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, mainly situated in the GTA, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.