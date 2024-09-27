Defence to resume cross-examining complainant in Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

Justice Robin Tremblay, left to right, Assistant Crown Attorney Peter Keen, Crown Attorney Lilly Gates, Hoggard's lawyers Kally Ho, Megan Savard and Hoggard are shown in a courtroom sketch in Haileybury, Ont., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2024 5:05 am.

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial is set to resume today with further cross-examination of his accuser, after several heated exchanges on Thursday.

The complainant alleges Hoggard raped, choked, slapped and urinated on her in his hotel room after she attended his band’s concert and an after-party in Kirkland Lake, Ont., eight years ago.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty in the trial, which is taking place in the northeastern Ontario community of Haileybury.

The defence and Crown agree that a sexual encounter took place, but prosecutors are seeking to prove it was not consensual.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Megan Savard accused the complainant of fabricating her story and trying to hide from the jury that she was hoping to have sex with the Hedley singer.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, forcefully denied those suggestions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

