Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 7, 2025 12:17 pm.

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January.

York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances of mischief to property that involved speed enforcement cameras.

One suspect has been charged in one of the incidents, but authorities said they are still looking for witnesses in eight of the open investigations.

A camera on Peter Rupert Avenue was damaged five separate times, a camera on Hilda Avenue was targeted twice, while a camera on New Westminster Drive was targeted once.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario health minister defends province's approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province's record against measles as new infections rise sharply. Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public...

52m ago

Leafs' Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2, Joseph Woll to start vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers. Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from...

44m ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — the great doors of the Sistine Chapel closed Wednesday and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

14m ago

What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — One hundred and thirty-three cardinals are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave starting Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario health minister defends province's approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province's record against measles as new infections rise sharply. Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public...

52m ago

Leafs' Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2, Joseph Woll to start vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers. Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from...

44m ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — the great doors of the Sistine Chapel closed Wednesday and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

14m ago

What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — One hundred and thirty-three cardinals are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave starting Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
'There is no shortage' of measles vaccines: Ontario health minister defends outbreak response

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones defended the province's response to the surging measles outbreak in the province, saying there is no shortage of vaccines in Ontario and severely impacted regions are being supported.

1h ago

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.

18h ago

0:50
Surge of dead alewife fish wash up along Lake Ontario

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

21h ago

0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

21h ago

0:40
Quebec man facing more than 100 charges including string of stabbings, thefts

A Quebec man, arrested in Toronto, is accused of committing several crimes and is facing more than 100 charges including a string of stabbings and thefts.

23h ago

More Videos