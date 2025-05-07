Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January.

York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances of mischief to property that involved speed enforcement cameras.

One suspect has been charged in one of the incidents, but authorities said they are still looking for witnesses in eight of the open investigations.

A camera on Peter Rupert Avenue was damaged five separate times, a camera on Hilda Avenue was targeted twice, while a camera on New Westminster Drive was targeted once.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.