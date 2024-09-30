What’s open and closed on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Monday marks National Truth and Reconciliation Day in the country, a statutory holiday observed on September 30 yearly.

It was established to honour the survivors of residential schools and to recognize the ongoing impacts of the residential school system on Indigenous communities. Ceremonies and educational activities are expected to be held across the country on Monday to promote awareness and understanding of the history and legacy of these schools.

Here is a local list of what’s open and closed today.

Banks

All banks and financial institutions are closed on Monday and will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

Transit (TTC and GO train service)

GO Transit, TTC and most regional transit services operate on a regular schedule today.

Government services

As a federal statutory holiday, many employees are entitled to a day off with pay. Government of Canada offices and buildings will be closed. Canada Post (no mail delivery on Monday), the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), passport offices and Service Canada won’t reopen until Tuesday.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be open on Monday. Check your local establishment’s hours, just in case.

Malls/shopping centres

Most malls and shopping centres will be open on Monday.

LCBO/The Beer Store

Most local LCBOs will open at noon on Monday and resume regular hours on Tuesday. The Beer Store’s hours will not be affected.

Attractions