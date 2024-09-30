What’s open and closed on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

An "we're open" sign is shown in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2024 6:02 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2024 6:04 am.

Monday marks National Truth and Reconciliation Day in the country, a statutory holiday observed on September 30 yearly.

It was established to honour the survivors of residential schools and to recognize the ongoing impacts of the residential school system on Indigenous communities. Ceremonies and educational activities are expected to be held across the country on Monday to promote awareness and understanding of the history and legacy of these schools.

Here is a local list of what’s open and closed today.

Banks

All banks and financial institutions are closed on Monday and will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

Transit (TTC and GO train service)

GO Transit, TTC and most regional transit services operate on a regular schedule today.

Government services

As a federal statutory holiday, many employees are entitled to a day off with pay. Government of Canada offices and buildings will be closed. Canada Post (no mail delivery on Monday), the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), passport offices and Service Canada won’t reopen until Tuesday.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be open on Monday. Check your local establishment’s hours, just in case.

Malls/shopping centres

Most malls and shopping centres will be open on Monday.

LCBO/The Beer Store

Most local LCBOs will open at noon on Monday and resume regular hours on Tuesday. The Beer Store’s hours will not be affected.

Attractions

  • Canada’s Wonderland (closed)
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) – closed
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (closed, reopens Wednesday)
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) – closed
  • The Gardiner Museum – closed
  • CN Tower – open
  • Ripley’s Aquarium – open
  • STACKT Market – open
  • Toronto Zoo – open
  • Hockey Hall of Fame – open
  • The Distillery Historic District – open
Top Stories

Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating
Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating

A man was shot and killed in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers responded to the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:30 a.m. One male victim...

breaking

20m ago

Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour
Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour

Oasis is coming to Toronto, after all. The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will bring their highly anticipated 2025 tour to Canada, specifically to Toronto, on Aug....

5m ago

Ontario MPP seeks paid provincial holiday for Truth and Reconciliation day
Ontario MPP seeks paid provincial holiday for Truth and Reconciliation day

Ontario's only First Nation representative at Queen's Park plans to soon table proposed legislation, in his own Indigenous language, to have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation declared a paid...

2h ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police
Woman dead after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police

Toronto police officers didn't release many details, but say the incident happened before 5 p.m. at a home near Orton Park and Ellesmere roads.

8h ago

