Suspects sought after victim robbed, stabbed on Oshawa bike path

Durham Regional Police officers are on the hunt for several suspects after a male was stabbed during a violent robbery on an Oshawa bike path last Friday.

It happened on September 27 at around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was walking along the Oshawa Creek bike path near Robson Street and Whiting Avenue with another person when they were approached by a group of people.

“The group robbed the victims resulting in one of the victims being assaulted and stabbed,” a police release states.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The person he was walking with wasn’t injured.

The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival, and remain at large.

No descriptions were released by police.