17-year-old among 4 charged in Mississauga home invasion targeting luxury vehicles

A Peel Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen
By Michael Talbot

Posted October 3, 2024 3:45 pm.

A 17-year-old boy is among four people charged after an early morning home invasion targeting luxury vehicles in Mississauga on Wednesday.

It happened at around 5:00 a.m. on October 2, 2024, at home near Ninth Line and Tacc Drive.

Peel Regional police investigators say four people forced their way into the home while the residents were sleeping.

“Once inside, the suspects demanded the keys to two luxury vehicles parked in the driveway,” a police release stated.

“Fearing for their safety, the victims turned over the keys and the suspects drove away. Fortunately, none of the victims involved sustained any physical injuries as a result of the robbery.”

The suspects didn’t get far though.

Officers, with help from the K9 Unit, located them a short distance away in Oakville.

They tried to run, but police say all four were arrested and taken into custody.

Jordan Tower, 18, of Mississauga, Jelanie Griffith, 20, of Brampton, Jordan Stanley, 20, of Burlington, and a 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named, are all facing charges in connection to the investigation.

