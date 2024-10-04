Multiple injuries reported in separate Highway 401 crashes near Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says multiple injuries have been reported following a crash involving several vehicles on the westbound portion of Highway 401 near Guelph.

Officers with Mississauga OPP were notified of a serious crash just west of Highway 6.

Two vehicles were involved, including a transport truck and a car. One driver was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. OPP said westbound lanes are closed, and traffic is exiting at Highway 6 north.

OPP responded to another collision on the highway involving two commercial vehicles and a passenger van. One driver was transported to a trauma centre via Ornge air helicopter, and another driver was rushed to a trauma centre via ambulance.

All westbound lanes will be closed at Guelph Line for the investigation.