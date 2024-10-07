1 injured following multi-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Rexdale on Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Albion Road and Humberline Drive area just before 7 a.m. for reports of a collision.

One driver lost control and struck a tree, police said. A man in his 60s had to be freed from the vehicle, and he was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the second driver was injured.

Albion Road was closed in both directions for a portion of the morning but has since reopened.