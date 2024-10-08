Man wanted in Leslieville voyeurism investigation

A 52-year-old man is wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation in Leslieville.

Officers were called to Leslie and Queen Streets area around 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 for reports of a suspicious incident.

It’s alleged a woman saw the suspect watching her through a window at her residence. A man from the home went outside to confront the suspect.

The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

George Braid, 52, of Toronto is wanted for voyeurism, criminal harassments, and fail to comply to conditions.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a grey undershirt, black pants, black shoes, glasses, and he was riding a dark bicycle.

An image has been released.