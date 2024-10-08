Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth
Posted October 8, 2024 2:12 pm.
Toronto police are seeking up to five suspects in a gang sexual assault investigation.
Investigators say a group of at least five males approached a female youth on Sunday, October 6, in the Norwood Avenue and Jane Street area of Vaughan at around 1 a.m.
The males brought the female to a secondary location where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.
The alleged victim and suspects were not known to each other, police added.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1:
- Male, White, 15 to 18 years old
- Last seen wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt, red pants
Suspect #2:
- Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old
- Last seen possibly wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt
Suspect #3:
- Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old
- Dreadlocks that extend to his eyebrows
- Last seen wearing a dark coloured ‘Denim Tears’ hooded sweatshirt, black pants
Suspect #4:
- Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old
- Last seen possibly wearing a black Nike sweatshirt
Suspect #5:
- Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old
- Last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a design on it, possibly with the word ‘Supreme’