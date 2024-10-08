Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth

Toronto police are seeking up to five suspects in a gang sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say a group of at least five males approached a female youth on Sunday, October 6, in the Norwood Avenue and Jane Street area of Vaughan at around 1 a.m.

The males brought the female to a secondary location where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.

The alleged victim and suspects were not known to each other, police added.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1:

Male, White, 15 to 18 years old

Last seen wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt, red pants

Suspect #2:

Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old

Last seen possibly wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt

Suspect #3:

Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old

Dreadlocks that extend to his eyebrows

Last seen wearing a dark coloured ‘Denim Tears’ hooded sweatshirt, black pants

Suspect #4:

Male, Black, 15 to 18 years old

Last seen possibly wearing a black Nike sweatshirt

Suspect #5: