Three men and one woman are facing a combined 142 charges related to what authorities called a stolen vehicle criminal operation in Scarborough.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said an investigation was launched in July after officers recovered several stolen vehicles in the Neilson Road and Ellesmere Road area.

Authorities determined that multiple men were involved in the operation after 17 stolen vehicles were recovered from July to September and left to “cool off” in Scarborough.

Officers executed search warrants at Toronto residences on Sept. 27 and recovered a Glock firearm and magazines, key fobs and key programmers, and $27,000 in Canadian currency.

On Tuesday, police said 19-year-old Los Angelos Hankey, 22-year-old Dylan Getten and 21-year-old Tyler Brown, all of Toronto, were each charged with 15 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, seven counts of failing to comply with a probation order and eight counts of theft of a motor vehicle, among other related criminal offences.

The three men were scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Police also arrested and charged 19-year-old Ciyanna Wishart of Toronto with possession of a loaded firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized. She is expected to appear in court on Nov. 13.