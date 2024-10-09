Son faces 1st-degree murder charge in father’s death in Toronto’s north end

A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his 82-year-old father in the city’s north end.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a residence in the area of Glencairn Avenue and Avenue Road on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a well-being check.

When police arrived, they found the elderly man dead inside the home. He has since been identified as Henry Joseph, of Toronto.

“The circumstances in which the victim was found were deemed to be suspicious,” investigators stated in a release on Wednesday.

Investigators said the the 82-year-old man’s son, 36-year-old Andrew Joseph, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 6, and charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body. His charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder, police added.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Andrew’s whereabouts in the weeks leading up to Oct. 5 to contact them.