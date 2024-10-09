Son faces 1st-degree murder charge in father’s death in Toronto’s north end

Andrew Joseph, 36, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his father on Oct. 5, 2024
Andrew Joseph, 36, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his father on Oct. 5, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 9, 2024 2:43 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 2:49 pm.

A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his 82-year-old father in the city’s north end.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a residence in the area of Glencairn Avenue and Avenue Road on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a well-being check.

When police arrived, they found the elderly man dead inside the home. He has since been identified as Henry Joseph, of Toronto.

“The circumstances in which the victim was found were deemed to be suspicious,” investigators stated in a release on Wednesday.

Investigators said the the 82-year-old man’s son, 36-year-old Andrew Joseph, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 6, and charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body. His charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder, police added.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Andrew’s whereabouts in the weeks leading up to Oct. 5 to contact them.

Top Stories

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

1h ago

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

41m ago

Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy
Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy

Toronto police have identified a man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 13-year-old boy. Officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday, October 1, at around...

1h ago

Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport
Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to be mindful of flight cancellations due to Hurricane Milton. Anyone with a flight is advised to check their status before leaving for the...

4h ago

