Nathan Phillips Square needs $68M in preservation work, but its mostly unfunded in Toronto budget

City of Toronto staff say Nathan Phillips Square needs more than $68 million worth of preservation work, but almost all of the money needed for construction hasn’t been allocated in the municipality’s budget.

The update on the needs facing the square, which is one of the top destinations in Toronto for public gatherings, came after a general government committee chair and councillor Paul Ainslie pointed out issues in September involving the non-functioning electronic display board at the southeast corner, a lack of electrical infrastructure, seating and water fountains.

Officials also said the projected dollar figure represents a smaller portion of a larger need. In all, $ 322 million worth of needs and projects have been identified for Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall and the parkade that runs beneath both.

Currently, only $1.1 million between 2024 and 2026 has been set aside for preservation design work.

Staff identified additional issues that need fixing. One of the notable specific issues cited in the report is the ceremonial ramp and the elevated walkway with its staircases and bridge connections need “significant rehabilitation to rectify deterioration due to regular wear and tear.”

The report noted immediate repairs needed to be carried out on the ramp and longer-term fixes should be completed in the latter half of 2025.

On the south side of the property, an assessment on the bridge connecting to the Sheraton hotel is set to occur in early 2025.

Despite all that, officials said the ramp, walkway and stairs are “currently safe and open to the public.”

Meanwhile, the report said the decorative water fountain needs “a more extensive capital work package.”

Even though there’s a need for improvements, staff highlighted the completion of the new Spirit Garden and other features as part of the Indian Residential School Survivors Restoration of Identity Project on the west side of Nathan Phillips Square.

They also said for the past year and through to the end of 2024 there have been efforts to freshen up the landscaping, painting benches and posts, fixing the seats at the chess tables and replacing the tables and adding public wi-fi.

There are also plans to replace the exterior lighting of the city hall towers and upgrade pedestrian access ramps as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup events.