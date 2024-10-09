Nathan Phillips Square needs $68M in preservation work, but its mostly unfunded in Toronto budget

The opening of the Spirit Garden at Nathan Phillips Square. It opens to the public at 2 p.m. on September 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 9, 2024 8:45 pm.

City of Toronto staff say Nathan Phillips Square needs more than $68 million worth of preservation work, but almost all of the money needed for construction hasn’t been allocated in the municipality’s budget.

The update on the needs facing the square, which is one of the top destinations in Toronto for public gatherings, came after a general government committee chair and councillor Paul Ainslie pointed out issues in September involving the non-functioning electronic display board at the southeast corner, a lack of electrical infrastructure, seating and water fountains.

Officials also said the projected dollar figure represents a smaller portion of a larger need. In all, $ 322 million worth of needs and projects have been identified for Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall and the parkade that runs beneath both.

Currently, only $1.1 million between 2024 and 2026 has been set aside for preservation design work.

Staff identified additional issues that need fixing. One of the notable specific issues cited in the report is the ceremonial ramp and the elevated walkway with its staircases and bridge connections need “significant rehabilitation to rectify deterioration due to regular wear and tear.”

The report noted immediate repairs needed to be carried out on the ramp and longer-term fixes should be completed in the latter half of 2025.

Related:

On the south side of the property, an assessment on the bridge connecting to the Sheraton hotel is set to occur in early 2025.

Despite all that, officials said the ramp, walkway and stairs are “currently safe and open to the public.”

Meanwhile, the report said the decorative water fountain needs “a more extensive capital work package.”

Even though there’s a need for improvements, staff highlighted the completion of the new Spirit Garden and other features as part of the Indian Residential School Survivors Restoration of Identity Project on the west side of Nathan Phillips Square.

They also said for the past year and through to the end of 2024 there have been efforts to freshen up the landscaping, painting benches and posts, fixing the seats at the chess tables and replacing the tables and adding public wi-fi.

There are also plans to replace the exterior lighting of the city hall towers and upgrade pedestrian access ramps as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup events.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida
More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around...

0m ago

'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program
'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull...

1h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

6h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

2h ago

Top Stories

More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida
More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around...

0m ago

'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program
'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull...

1h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

6h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.

2h ago

2:05
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission

The Prime Minister's former National Security & Intelligence Advisor says CSIS may well have believed a foreign interference report would go the Prime Minister - but she says nobody else in the meeting on that report thought that.

1h ago

3:38
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida

Officials say the time to evacuate from Florida's Gulf Coast has come and gone. Leigh Waldman is in Tampa, where the life-threatening Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall.

1h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

11h ago

1:51
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton

A Canadian man and his family south of Tampa are preparing to hunker down for Hurricane Milton's landfall. Michelle Mackey reports on how they plan to stay safe and why he says evacuating is easier said than done. 

1h ago

More Videos