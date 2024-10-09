Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with AI technology in break with tradition

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 10, 2024
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 9, 2024 6:56 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 8:15 am.

That long-held Wimbledon tradition of line judges dressed in elegant uniforms is no more.

The All England Club announced Wednesday that artificial intelligence will be used to make the ‘out’ and ‘fault’ calls at the championships from 2025.

Wimbledon organizers said the decision to adopt live electronic line calling was made following extensive testing at the 2024 tournament and “builds on the existing ball-tracking and line-calling technology that has been in place for many years.”

“We consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating,” said Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club. “For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.”

Bolton said Wimbledon had a responsibility to “balance tradition and innovation.”

“Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at the championships for many decades,” she said, “and we recognize their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.”

Line-calling technology has long been used at Wimbledon and other tennis tournaments to call whether serves are in or out.

The All England Club also said Wednesday that the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals will be scheduled to take place at the later time of 4 p.m. local time on the second Saturday and Sunday, respectively — and after doubles finals on those days.

Bolton said the moves have been made to ensure the day of the finals “builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”

