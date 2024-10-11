Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won’t seek re-election

MPP Kaleed Rasheed is seen in this undated photo with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
MPP Kaleed Rasheed is seen in this undated photo with Ontario Premier Doug Ford. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 11, 2024 4:29 pm.

Mississauga East-Cooksville MPP Kaleed Rasheed, one of the first cabinet ministers who resigned after getting caught up in the Ford government’s Greenbelt scandal, says he will not seek re-election in the next Ontario election.

Rasheed was Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery of Ontario when questions arose about a 2019 trip he took to Las Vegas at the same time as a developer who benefited when land from the Greenbelt was swapped out.

After first denying he was in Las Vegas at the same time as developer Shakir Rehmatullah, reports eventually surfaced that showed Rasheed, Rehmatullah and Ford’s principal secretary all booked massages for the same time.

Rasheed then made the “incredibly difficult” decision last September to resign, saying he did not want to distract from the government’s work.

Related:

Premier Doug Ford left the door open for Rasheed to return to his caucus if he managed to clear his name with the integrity commissioner.

Rasheed has been sitting as an independent ever since.

“This decision, though not made lightly, has been made with a profound sense of gratitude,” he said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

Rasheed said through his role as Minister he was able to fulfill his grandfather’s “Canadian dream of giving back to this great nation” while thanking Ford for the opportunity to “contribute meaningfully to our province.”

Rasheed did not say what he plans to do after leaving office, saying only he plans to serve out the remainder of his term as MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

6m ago

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

2h ago

Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million 'Snuga Swings' following the deaths of 5 infants
Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million 'Snuga Swings' following the deaths of 5 infants

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price is recalling parts of over 2 million infant swings across the U.S., Canada and Mexico due to a serious suffocation risk, following reports of five infant deaths. The U.S....

2h ago

Police looking to identify man in suspicious incident investigation in Wychwood
Police looking to identify man in suspicious incident investigation in Wychwood

Toronto police are looking to identify a man following several suspicious incidents in the Wychwood neighbourhood. Investigators say on three separate occasions between August and October 2024, a man...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

6m ago

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

2h ago

Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million 'Snuga Swings' following the deaths of 5 infants
Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million 'Snuga Swings' following the deaths of 5 infants

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price is recalling parts of over 2 million infant swings across the U.S., Canada and Mexico due to a serious suffocation risk, following reports of five infant deaths. The U.S....

2h ago

Police looking to identify man in suspicious incident investigation in Wychwood
Police looking to identify man in suspicious incident investigation in Wychwood

Toronto police are looking to identify a man following several suspicious incidents in the Wychwood neighbourhood. Investigators say on three separate occasions between August and October 2024, a man...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Mental health supports at Toronto Public Library
Mental health supports at Toronto Public Library

Not only can you borrow a book or print off your resume at the Toronto Public Library, you can also find mental health supports and services that contribute to your well being. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:32
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and multiple others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pair of TTC buses early Wednesday morning. As Catalina Gillies reports, a bus operator is being praised for pulling the driver out of the car.
2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.
2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.
4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

More Videos