updated

Canada and India expel each other’s diplomats in escalating dispute over an assassination

Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler, left, leaves after meeting with officials at the Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

By Aijaz Hussain, Sheik Saaliq And Robert Gillies, The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2024 1:26 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Canada and India each expelled six diplomats Monday in tit-for-tat moves as part of an escalating dispute over the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada.

A senior Canadian government official said that Canada was expelling six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, after police uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government.

Shortly afterward, the Indian foreign ministry said it was expelling six Canadian diplomats. It had said earlier Monday that India was withdrawing its diplomats, after rejecting Canada’s notification that the Indian ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination.

A second senior Canadian official said that Canada expelled the Indian diplomats first before they withdrew. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year that there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the June 2023 assassination in Canada of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has rejected the accusation as absurd.

In response to the allegations, India told Canada last year to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Ever since, the relations between the two countries have been frosty.

The Indian foreign ministry said Monday that “India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.”

___

Robert Gillies reported from Toronto and Hussain from Srinagar, India.

Aijaz Hussain, Sheik Saaliq And Robert Gillies, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police arrest 4 in connection with $250,000 jewelry theft from AirbnB
Durham police arrest 4 in connection with $250,000 jewelry theft from AirbnB

Durham Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with a jewelry theft amounting to a quarter of a million dollars in Bowmanville. Police say three men and one woman booked an Airbnb for...

2h ago

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

22h ago

Gardiner reopened after car crashed into firetruck near Islington
Gardiner reopened after car crashed into firetruck near Islington

All lanes of the Gardiner expressway reopened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Monday, following a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle. Police tell 680 NewsRadio a fire truck was on scene of an...

5h ago

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton

One man in his hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in the Keele Street and Eglinton West area on Sunday night. Police were called to the location near Irving Road shortly after 11 p.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

Durham police arrest 4 in connection with $250,000 jewelry theft from AirbnB
Durham police arrest 4 in connection with $250,000 jewelry theft from AirbnB

Durham Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with a jewelry theft amounting to a quarter of a million dollars in Bowmanville. Police say three men and one woman booked an Airbnb for...

2h ago

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

22h ago

Gardiner reopened after car crashed into firetruck near Islington
Gardiner reopened after car crashed into firetruck near Islington

All lanes of the Gardiner expressway reopened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Monday, following a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle. Police tell 680 NewsRadio a fire truck was on scene of an...

5h ago

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton

One man in his hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in the Keele Street and Eglinton West area on Sunday night. Police were called to the location near Irving Road shortly after 11 p.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

19h ago

3:43
Community leaders demand concrete action after shooting at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after shooting at Jewish girls' school

The school’s rabbis along with community leaders gathered outside Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School to condemn the violence and call on governments to step up and take action Rhianne Campbell reports.

19h ago

2:43
OPP take part in operation impact as they see rise in distracted driving this year
OPP take part in operation impact as they see rise in distracted driving this year

The OPP is out in full force in a bid to keep road users safe this long weekend. As Afua Baah reports, police are seeing a concerning uptick in one of the big four driving offences this year.

19h ago

0:53
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad

A first for Canada as four female students from a Mississauga school have been crowned champions at the World Robot Olympiad.

2:59
Uplifting twist in story of iconic pizzeria
Uplifting twist in story of iconic pizzeria

After three decades of giving back to his community, a beloved pizza store owner in Mississauga was honoured with a special award on Friday night. David Zura explains.

More Videos