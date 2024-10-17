PM Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as four more ministers won’t run in next election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during a news conference in Vientiane, Laos, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 12:21 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet again after four more cabinet ministers informed the Prime Minister’s Office they aren’t running in the next election.

Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced Thursday she won’t be running again for personal reasons.

A senior government source confirmed a report from Radio-Canada that National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal also won’t be on the ballot and are expected to step down from cabinet. 

It’s not clear yet when the shuffle will happen but the source, who spoke on background, says it could be by the end of next week. 

It won’t happen before all Liberal caucus members are expected to meet on Parliament Hill on Oct. 23, a meeting that could be quite tense amid another movement among Liberal MPs to push Trudeau to resign.

Trudeau’s leadership has been under fire for months as the government’s polling numbers tanked alongside his approval ratings.

Trudeau has so far been steadfast in his plans to stay on as Liberal leader for the race, which must happen before next October but could happen far sooner due to the minority government.

In a statement on social media, Tassi expressed her support for the prime minister.

“I wish him the very best now and in the future. I believed in him in 2015 and I believe in him now,” she said.

Tassi, who was procurement minister in 2022, asked the prime minister to shuffle her into a smaller portfolio at the time for family reasons. 

Top Stories

NDP calls for integrity commissioner to investigate Ford government deal with Therme Canada
NDP calls for integrity commissioner to investigate Ford government deal with Therme Canada

The Ontario NDP has filed a complaint with the province's integrity commissioner, calling for an investigation into the Therme Canada deal at Ontario Place. The complaint suggests that the Austrian-based...

1h ago

Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA
Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is facing numerous offences, including stunt driving, after allegedly recording videos of himself going as fast as 250 km/h and fleeing from police. York Regional Police (YRP)...

47m ago

Ontario to speed up environmental assessments, property acquisitions for Highway 413
Ontario to speed up environmental assessments, property acquisitions for Highway 413

The Ford government plans to introduce legislation that would speed up property acquisitions for highways such as the planned Highway 413 and accelerate that project's environmental assessment. At a...

1h ago

Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue
Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue

Around 140 school bus routes were cancelled in Toronto due a "driver qualification" issue that prohibited them from working on Thursday. The cancellations affected students with the Toronto District...

4m ago

