Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets

Runners will be taking over the Toronto streets this weekend for the Waterfront Marathon, but that means it will be hectic for drivers with several road closures in place.

Here’s what’s happening in Toronto this weekend:

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

The annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon will see almost 30,000 elite and recreational athletes pound the pavement through the city. The 5K happens on Saturday followed by the half-marathon and marathon on Sunday.

More than 100,000 spectators from over 70 countries are also expected to attend.

All the details about starting times and locations can be found on their website.

There will be several road closures in effect all weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.:

Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street

James Street from Albert Street to Queen Street West

Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street

As well as the following closures for Saturday from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

University Avenue from Dundas Street to Adelaide Street and Wellington Street to Edward Street

Armoury from Chestnut Street to University Avenue

Wellington Street from University Avenue to Bay Street

Bay Street from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Bay Street to Spadina Avenue

Along with the closures on Sunday:

University Avenue from Dundas Street to King Street from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bay Street from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard from Windemere Avenue to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Richmond Street West from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adelaide Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York Street from Queen Street to Richmond Street West from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Temperance Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wellington Street from York Street to Church Street from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Front Street East from Church Street to Jarvis Street from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

King Street West from York Street to Yonge Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University/Queens Park from Bloor Street West to Dundas Street West from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bloor Street West from Bathurst Street to Bay Street from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bathurst Street from Bloor Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fort York Boulevard West from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Bathurst Street from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cherry Street North from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard East from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Queen Street East from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Avenue/Front Street from Jarvis Street to Carlaw Road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

North York Diwali Fest – Festival Of Lights

The magic of Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated at Mel Lastman Square this weekend with two days filled with joy and celebration.

There will be stunning light displays, delicious Indian food along with live music and dance performances at the cultural extravaganza.

It kicks off on Saturday at noon and runs through Sunday until 10 p.m.

Riverdale Boo Barn

Riverdale Farm will be hosting a weekend of fun with pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting and exploring the spooky “Boo Barn”.

Pumpkins will be able to be carved on-site, tools are provided. There is a suggested donation of $5 per pumpkin and all proceeds support the Farm.

It will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

UP Express

Starting late evening Friday, October 18, and throughout the weekend, some UP Express train trips will be adjusted to accommodate important construction along the Kitchener corridor. Replacement GO buses will be available for customers travelling between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures