Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets
Posted October 17, 2024 5:33 pm.
Runners will be taking over the Toronto streets this weekend for the Waterfront Marathon, but that means it will be hectic for drivers with several road closures in place.
Here’s what’s happening in Toronto this weekend:
Toronto Waterfront Marathon
The annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon will see almost 30,000 elite and recreational athletes pound the pavement through the city. The 5K happens on Saturday followed by the half-marathon and marathon on Sunday.
More than 100,000 spectators from over 70 countries are also expected to attend.
All the details about starting times and locations can be found on their website.
There will be several road closures in effect all weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.:
- Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West
- Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
- Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
- James Street from Albert Street to Queen Street West
- Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street
As well as the following closures for Saturday from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- University Avenue from Dundas Street to Adelaide Street and Wellington Street to Edward Street
- Armoury from Chestnut Street to University Avenue
- Wellington Street from University Avenue to Bay Street
- Bay Street from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West
- Lake Shore Boulevard West from Bay Street to Spadina Avenue
Along with the closures on Sunday:
- University Avenue from Dundas Street to King Street from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Bay Street from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lake Shore Boulevard from Windemere Avenue to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Richmond Street West from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Adelaide Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- York Street from Queen Street to Richmond Street West from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Temperance Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wellington Street from York Street to Church Street from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Front Street East from Church Street to Jarvis Street from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- King Street West from York Street to Yonge Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- University/Queens Park from Bloor Street West to Dundas Street West from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Bloor Street West from Bathurst Street to Bay Street from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Bathurst Street from Bloor Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Fort York Boulevard West from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Bathurst Street from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Cherry Street North from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Lake Shore Boulevard East from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Queen Street East from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Eastern Avenue/Front Street from Jarvis Street to Carlaw Road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
North York Diwali Fest – Festival Of Lights
The magic of Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated at Mel Lastman Square this weekend with two days filled with joy and celebration.
There will be stunning light displays, delicious Indian food along with live music and dance performances at the cultural extravaganza.
It kicks off on Saturday at noon and runs through Sunday until 10 p.m.
Riverdale Boo Barn
Riverdale Farm will be hosting a weekend of fun with pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting and exploring the spooky “Boo Barn”.
Pumpkins will be able to be carved on-site, tools are provided. There is a suggested donation of $5 per pumpkin and all proceeds support the Farm.
It will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
TTC/GO closures
UP Express
Starting late evening Friday, October 18, and throughout the weekend, some UP Express train trips will be adjusted to accommodate important construction along the Kitchener corridor. Replacement GO buses will be available for customers travelling between Union Station and Pearson Airport.
Road closures
Gardiner Expressway closure
As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.
Temporary closures
- Intermittent lane closures will be in effect on Wilson Avenue between Dufferin Street and Billy Bishop Way until late November for the replacement of a natural gas pipeline.
- From 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard East will be reduced from two lanes to one lane between Logan and Carlaw Avenues due to road reconstruction on Lake Shore Boulevard East as part of the Port Lands Flood Protection project. Drivers will not be able to right turn onto Carlaw Avenue from Lake Shore. A detour will be in place via Logan Avenue and Commissioner Street.
- Park Lawn Road is down to a single lane from north of Lake Shore Boulevard to the Gardiner Expressway due to the construction of a proposed GO station in the area.
- Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay, and until the end of the year, there will be no 510 service between Spadina Station and Union Station. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane until 2025 for condo construction and sewer installation.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027, at least four-and-a-half years.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction, which is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
- Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
- Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.
- Until mid-October, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on Queen Street West will be closed at the York Street intersection for the installation of overhead wiring for the 501 Queen streetcar detour. One westbound lane will remain open.