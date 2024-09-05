If you take Park Lawn to avoid Gardiner construction you need to find another route

The intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Park Lawn Road
The intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Park Lawn Road on Sept. 5, 2024. (Google Maps Streetview)

By Kyle Hocking and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 5, 2024 3:04 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 3:15 pm.

Lane restrictions are now in place on Park Lawn Road south of the Gardiner Expressway due to the construction of a proposed GO station in the area.

Park Lawn is down to a single lane from north of Lake Shore to the Gardiner.

A major trench has already been excavated in the roadway as Enbridge Gas begins the process of relocating a gas main to allow for construction at the proposed Park Lawn GO Station.

Most of the work will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. but some work may take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The project is scheduled to wrap up by Nov. 9.

The project was supposed to start in July but crews decided to delay it as the Cirque du Soleil was in town and the city was worried about snarling traffic with added construction. The city also wanted to wait to start the work until after The EX due to increased traffic in the area.

Many drivers also exit the eastbound Gardiner onto Park Lawn, with drivers using Lake Shore Boulevard to avoid the ongoing construction on the expressway.

Related:

Traffic across the city continues to be hampered by construction, including along the Gardiner.

This summer, City and provincial officials acknowledged that in the first three months of work on the Gardiner, construction between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue has caused major congestion issues for drivers coming into and out of the city.

The Ford government has said it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner, which could move the construction completion date from April 2027 to at least April 2026.

The City is also a hotspot for events, which leads to road closures alongside the ongoing construction. Click here for a list of road closures currently in effect and for the upcoming weekend.

