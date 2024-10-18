‘Call 911 immediately’: Toronto man wanted for attempted murder

Manh Khanh Tran, 50, Toronto
Manh Khanh Tran, 50, of Toronto, is wanted for multiple offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, among other charges. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 18, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 12:25 pm.

A man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another person during an altercation in North York last weekend.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers responded to a “see ambulance” call at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 12  in the Finch Avenue West and Tangiers Road area near Keele Street.

TPS said the victim was in a licensed establishment in the area when the suspect approached, leading to an altercation. The suspect stabbed the victim, who was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

TPS said the suspect fled the area.

Manh Khanh Tran, 50, of Toronto, is wanted for multiple offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, among other charges.

He is described as bald, clean-shaven, approximately five-foot-five and 155 pounds.

TPS urged members of the public not to approach the man and, if seen, to call 911.

