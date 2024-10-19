Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges

Two teens are facing several gun-related and theft charges following a stolen vehicle investigation.

Toronto police say a man and a youth were driving a stolen vehicle with fake licence plates in the Leslie Street and York Mills Road area on October 17 when officers approached the vehicle around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man was arrested and the youth was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say a loaded firearm was located on the man.

Zidane Kirkpatrick, 18, of Toronto, is facing a drug charge and eight gun-related charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over and possession of an automobile master key. The name of the boy cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.