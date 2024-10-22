Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours.

Nathan Cirillo’s family held a private memorial Tuesday at the National War Memorial, where he was standing guard when he was shot and killed on Oct. 22, 2014.

The gunman then made his way down the street to Parliament Hill and entered Centre Block, where he fired multiple shots before he was killed.

The attacks drew attention to security lapses on and around Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says despite the terror and grief that day brought, he also remembers people coming together to protect and support one another.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre thanked those who rushed to help Cirillo and the first responders.

MPs will hold a moment of silence after Question Period in the House of Commons today, followed by speeches from party leaders.