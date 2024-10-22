Toronto adding more than 500 new temporary shelter spaces this winter

A person experiencing homelessness is seen on a downtown Toronto street during winter.
A person experiencing homelessness is seen on a downtown Toronto street during winter. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 22, 2024 12:00 pm.

The City of Toronto says it’s doing more to help its most vulnerable residents this winter by expanding temporary shelter capacity and moving more people experiencing homelessness to supportive housing.

Toronto’s Winter Services Plan, which was announced on Tuesday, includes the addition of up to 530 temporary spaces in the shelter system.

In total, approximately 1,200 shelter system and housing spaces will be available between Friday, November 15, 2024 and Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the City said.

More than 200 of those spaces will be in warming centres across the city that will open when temperatures reach minus five degrees Celsius or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.

Other highlights of the plan include:

  • opening an additional 164 spaces for surge capacity, including an additional Warming Centre, when the weather reaches minus 15 degrees Celsius
  • dispatching additional street outreach teams during extreme cold weather to encourage people to come indoors, provide warm clothing and sleeping bags
  • bringing up to 286 new supportive homes and available social housing units online throughout the winter season
  • extending operating hours at several daytime drop-in programs.

The City says it is also working to create 200 new spaces in refugee houses to provide supports and connections to settlement services.

“The number of people in need of shelter and housing in Toronto has continued to grow due to inadequate income supports, lack of affordable housing, increased costs of living and additional refugee claimant arrivals,” the City said.

“Demand for services increases in the winter when cold weather makes living outside more challenging and dangerous … the City recognizes that more shelter spaces are required to care for individuals experiencing homelessness, particularly due to a rise in the number of people living in encampments.”

Warming centres will open at the following locations when needed:

  • 136 Spadina Rd.
  • 75 Elizabeth St.
  • 12 Holmes Ave.
  • 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.
  • 58 Cecil St. (surge capacity during extreme cold weather)

“Toronto is in a housing crisis, and many people are struggling with rising rents, the cost of living, and the financialization of rental housing. Those most impacted in our city are people experiencing homelessness,” said Coun. Alejandra Brava.

“Our support this winter season will include opening additional 24/7 respite spaces and expanding hours at daytime drop-in locations so people can access a warm indoor space and supports.”

