Prime Minister Carney to visit White House ‘within the next week’

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House “within the next week.”

“I spoke to him yesterday,” Trump said of Carney. “He couldn’t have been nicer and I congratulated him.”

Carney and Trump spoke on the phone Tuesday after the Liberals’ stunning win in Monday’s election — a come-from-behind victory that was driven by many Canadians’ anger over the president’s tariffs and taunts about making Canada a U.S. state.

Carney has said previously he’s open to meeting with Trump if the president starts respecting Canadian sovereignty and is willing to talk about a common approach to trade.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not confirm a date for the meeting between the two leaders. The PMO’s readout of Tuesday’s phone call said only that Trump and Carney would meet in the near future.

Trumps said he expects to have a “great relationship” with Canada.

During the election campaign, Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre both sought to present themselves as the best person to navigate the tense relationship with Trump’s administration. Carney and Poilievre both condemned Trump’s tariffs and threats throughout the campaign.

The president said Wednesday both Carney and Poilievre “hated Trump.”

“And it was the one that hated Trump I think the least that won,” he said. “I actually think the Conservative hated me much more than the so-called Liberal.”

Carney called on voters to give the Liberals a majority mandate so they could push back on Trump’s threats. The party fell short after Conservatives picked up seats in Ontario.

Trump said Canada’s “tight race” will make it “very complicated for the country.”