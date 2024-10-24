Joseph Woll activated from IR, will debut vs. Blues

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 24, 2024 11:33 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs activated goalie Joseph Woll from the injured list on Thursday, with the 26-year-old expected to draw the start against the St. Louis Blues.

The Maple Leafs sent down goalie Dennis Hildeby to the Marlies in a corresponding move.

Woll missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a lower-body injury ahead of Toronto’s regular-season opener on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Anthony Stolarz won three of his five starts with a .938 save percentage and 1.83 goals against average. Hildeby appeared in two games, recently surrendering six goals and taking the loss on Tuesday in Columbus.

Related:

Woll appeared in 25 games with the Maple Leafs last season, finishing with a 12-11 record and a .907 save percentage. He took over the net in the Leafs’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins with the team facing elimination and helped them force a Game 7 after posting a .086 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in three games, including two starts.

An injury at the end of Game 6 forced him to miss Game 7, which Toronto lost with Ilya Samsonov in net.

On July 1, the Maple Leafs signed Woll to a three-year extension with an average annual value of $3.66 million. He is in the final year of his contract, carrying a $766,667 cap hit.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

29m ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw the EV strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto Police Service...

2h ago

Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot

The federal government is slashing immigration targets as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had targeted...

updated

1m ago

Two more Shake Shacks to open in Toronto, including Union Station
Two more Shake Shacks to open in Toronto, including Union Station

Following the highly-anticipated Canadian debut of Shake Shack in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, two more locations are set to open in the coming months. Shake Shack Canada confirmed in a news release...

1h ago

Top Stories

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

29m ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw the EV strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto Police Service...

2h ago

Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot

The federal government is slashing immigration targets as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had targeted...

updated

1m ago

Two more Shake Shacks to open in Toronto, including Union Station
Two more Shake Shacks to open in Toronto, including Union Station

Following the highly-anticipated Canadian debut of Shake Shack in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, two more locations are set to open in the coming months. Shake Shack Canada confirmed in a news release...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

34m ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

1:55
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence

The Ford government is being called on to provide more supports for education workers experiencing school violence. Education Minister Jill Dunlop says funding being provided to school boards isn't being used. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:57
Family speaks out after violent home invasion
Family speaks out after violent home invasion

A Toronto family is startled out of sleep after five masked males break into their home, attacking some of the residents inside. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:41
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Caryn Ceolin with the impact on borrowers.

21h ago

More Videos