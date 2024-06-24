The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly closing in on a multi-year contract extension with goalie Joseph Woll.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes says it’s expected to be a three-year contract worth approximately $3.5 to $4 million per season. Weeks was the first to report on the details.

Woll, who will turn 26 in July, has one year left on his current deal, which pays the netminder $766,667. He is currently the only Maple Leafs goalie under contract for next year, with Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones hitting free agency this summer.

A $3.5-$4 million deal is a little high for Joseph Woll at the moment. But it could be great value if he continues on his trajectory towards being a legitimate starter — and if he stays healthy.

Woll appeared in 25 games last season, finishing with a 12-11-1 record and a .907 save percentage — first among Leafs goalies. The Missouri native played two postseason games in the first round against the Boston Bruins and won both of his starts, finishing with a .964, having surrendered only two goals.

Woll has dealt with various injuries throughout his brief NHL career, including a high-ankle sprain suffered in December that sidelined him for nearly three months. He returned in late February and finished out the regular season.

Woll was then a last-minute scratch ahead of Game 7 of the first round after spraining his back while making a save late in Game 6. Samsonov started in his place, and the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Bruins.

Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving expressed support for Woll as the goalie of the future in Toronto but referenced his injury history to date.

“I’ve got faith in Joe. The biggest question about Joe is he’s getting injured a lot. We have to dig into that,” Treliving said at a media availability in May.

“Sometimes that happens; sometimes bad luck happens. Is there a training issue that we have to deal with? We need to change something in his off-ice routine.”

The soon-to-be-26-year-old was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft out of Boston College.