Maple Leafs, goalie Joseph Woll agree to multi-year extension: report

Joseph Woll Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2024 10:26 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 10:30 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly closing in on a multi-year contract extension with goalie Joseph Woll.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes says it’s expected to be a three-year contract worth approximately $3.5 to $4 million per season. Weeks was the first to report on the details.

Woll, who will turn 26 in July, has one year left on his current deal, which pays the netminder $766,667. He is currently the only Maple Leafs goalie under contract for next year, with Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones hitting free agency this summer.

Woll appeared in 25 games last season, finishing with a 12-11-1 record and a .907 save percentage — first among Leafs goalies. The Missouri native played two postseason games in the first round against the Boston Bruins and won both of his starts, finishing with a .964, having surrendered only two goals.

Woll has dealt with various injuries throughout his brief NHL career, including a high-ankle sprain suffered in December that sidelined him for nearly three months. He returned in late February and finished out the regular season.

Woll was then a last-minute scratch ahead of Game 7 of the first round after spraining his back while making a save late in Game 6. Samsonov started in his place, and the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Bruins.

Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving expressed support for Woll as the goalie of the future in Toronto but referenced his injury history to date.

“I’ve got faith in Joe. The biggest question about Joe is he’s getting injured a lot. We have to dig into that,” Treliving said at a media availability in May.

“Sometimes that happens; sometimes bad luck happens. Is there a training issue that we have to deal with? We need to change something in his off-ice routine.”

The soon-to-be-26-year-old was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft out of Boston College.

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused...

19m ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

2h ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

2h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

11h ago

