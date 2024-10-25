2 Toronto men charged with promoting hate for allegedly posting anti-Jewish, 2SLGBTQ+ flyers

Two men who were previously charged with mischief for allegedly posting anti-Jewish and 2SLGBTQ+ flyers in a Toronto neighbourhood had their charges upgraded this week.

Seyed Vorudi, 24, and Mikhail Bykov, 27, both of Toronto, are now facing charges of wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group.

Officers responded to reports that two men were posting flyers promoting hatred in the Davenport Road and Dupont Street area. on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, Vorudi and Bykov were arrested and charged with mischief interfere with property.

“The Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit continued its investigation and sought consent from the Ministry of the Attorney General to lay the charge of wilful promotion of hatred,” a police release states.

The upgraded charges were laid on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.