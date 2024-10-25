Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client in Ajax

Photo of Nicholas M Luck
Nicholas M Luck, 50, of Whitby is facing three counts of sexual assault. DRPS/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 25, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 4:08 pm.

A massage therapist has been arrested after police allege he sexually assaulted the same female client on more than one occasion in Ajax.

The investigation began in early October 2024 after the client contacted police with allegations that she was sexually assaulted while being treated at a physiotherapy business located in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Emperor Street.

The investigation concluded on October 24, 2024, when police arrested a suspect.

Nicholas M Luck, 50, of Whitby is facing three counts of sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking.

Top Stories

'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales
'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales

Ontario grocery stores — particularly smaller, independent shops — say new bottle return requirements that were sprung on them a week before they're set to take effect may make it impossible to participate...

1h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

3h ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

15m ago

'I still feel remorseful': UWaterloo stabber apologizes at his sentencing hearing
'I still feel remorseful': UWaterloo stabber apologizes at his sentencing hearing

The man who stabbed three people in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year says he is remorseful and wants to apologize to anyone who was affected by his violent act. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman...

48m ago

