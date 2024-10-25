Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client in Ajax

A massage therapist has been arrested after police allege he sexually assaulted the same female client on more than one occasion in Ajax.

The investigation began in early October 2024 after the client contacted police with allegations that she was sexually assaulted while being treated at a physiotherapy business located in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Emperor Street.

The investigation concluded on October 24, 2024, when police arrested a suspect.

Nicholas M Luck, 50, of Whitby is facing three counts of sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking.