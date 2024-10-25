New regulations allow Canada Post to ship restricted firearms returned in gun buyback

A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 25, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 8:07 am.

The federal government is giving Canada Post the ability to store and transport restricted firearms in new regulations that bring the retail gun buyback program one step closer to beginning.

An order in council dated Oct. 16 allows for restricted assault-style firearms to be removed from safes, transported and ultimately destroyed.

More than 1,500 models of firearms were restricted in May 2020 after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia left 23 people dead, including the gunman.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has said the long-promised buyback program would begin this fall.

First, the government will buy restricted firearms from retail stores and have them destroyed, before a buyback for people who own restricted weapons begins next year.

The Criminal Code amnesty for owning restricted assault-style firearms has been extended twice so far, and is now set to expire on Oct. 30, 2025.

Canada Post has previously said it will not have its employees take part in the gun buyback due to safety concerns.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

1h ago

Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York
Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York

Investigators are expected to provide an update about what they have described as an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male teenager in East York. Matthew Dreaver,...

2h ago

Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured
Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured

A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight. Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue...

3h ago

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

17h ago

Top Stories

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

1h ago

Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York
Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York

Investigators are expected to provide an update about what they have described as an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male teenager in East York. Matthew Dreaver,...

2h ago

Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured
Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured

A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight. Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue...

3h ago

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

13h ago

2:05
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage

A 30-year-old male is in life-threatening condition after a daytime shooting occurred in a parking garage in North York Thursday afternoon. Catalina Gillies has the details.

14h ago

3:27
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt spoke with a man who helped pull a survivor from the burning car.

14h ago

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

22h ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos