Canadian postal workers vote to strike if demands not met by Nov. 3

A postal worker walks past Canada Post trucks at a sorting centre in Montreal on July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz AppleMark

By Charles Brockman

Posted October 28, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 4:28 pm.

Postal workers have voted in favour of a strike if conversations at the bargaining table with Canada Post don’t progress before Nov. 3.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced Monday that its members “overwhelmingly” support their negotiating committees, and are ready to strike if necessary.

CUPW says it’s advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the right to retire with dignity while protecting a vital public service.

“We recognize the challenges our employer is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily,” said CUPW National President Jan Simpson.

Postal workers say changes to their work, including a “surge in parcel volumes,” have brought new challenges worth negotiating. The union says the next round of bargaining will be “intricate,” with unresolved issues from previous negotiations.

Simpson says the union won’t settle for anything less than a fair agreement for all postal workers.

“Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone,” said Simpson.

The union says a final audit of the vote to strike is still needed, but early results show 95.8 per cent and 95.5 per cent of rural workers were in favour.

Canada Post issued a statement Friday saying it remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the union.

The national postal service says “both parties must approach the negotiations with greater urgency to avoid a labour disruption,” adding that would have significant consequences for the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post — especially as the holiday season approaches.

The company has proposed a number of bargaining solutions to the union, including a 10 per cent wage increase over four years, and improved leave entitlements.

“CUPW presented counter-offers to Canada Post on October 7, and the two sides continue to negotiate,” said Canada Post.

On Oct. 12, negotiations with the help of a third party ended, and the union and its employers moved into a 21-day “cooling-off period.” That period is set to end on Nov. 2.

“Only after this date would either party be in a position to initiate a labour disruption,” said Canada Post.

Top Stories

Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing
Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing

A 61-year-old Brampton mom and her two sons are among five people facing charges in a Peel Regional Police investigation into gun and drug dealing. Investigators say Project Sledgehammer began with...

28m ago

Google exempt from Online News Act for five years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
Google exempt from Online News Act for five years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC

OTTAWA — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to release the $100 million it now owes to Canadian...

38m ago

Tow truck driver denied certification says his past is ‘unfairly’ coming back to haunt him
Tow truck driver denied certification says his past is ‘unfairly’ coming back to haunt him

For the past 24 years, Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver, a job he loved. “I built my life around my career and that’s how I supported my family.” But that career has been put on...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto police, emergency services launch campaign in effort to redirect calls from 911
Toronto police, emergency services launch campaign in effort to redirect calls from 911

The campaign comes as the Toronto police 911 communications centre has dealt with lengthy wait times in recent years.

3h ago

