Postal workers have voted in favour of a strike if conversations at the bargaining table with Canada Post don’t progress before Nov. 3.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced Monday that its members “overwhelmingly” support their negotiating committees, and are ready to strike if necessary.

CUPW says it’s advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the right to retire with dignity while protecting a vital public service.

“We recognize the challenges our employer is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily,” said CUPW National President Jan Simpson.

Postal workers say changes to their work, including a “surge in parcel volumes,” have brought new challenges worth negotiating. The union says the next round of bargaining will be “intricate,” with unresolved issues from previous negotiations.

Simpson says the union won’t settle for anything less than a fair agreement for all postal workers.

“Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone,” said Simpson.

The union says a final audit of the vote to strike is still needed, but early results show 95.8 per cent and 95.5 per cent of rural workers were in favour.

Canada Post issued a statement Friday saying it remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the union.

The national postal service says “both parties must approach the negotiations with greater urgency to avoid a labour disruption,” adding that would have significant consequences for the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post — especially as the holiday season approaches.

The company has proposed a number of bargaining solutions to the union, including a 10 per cent wage increase over four years, and improved leave entitlements.

“CUPW presented counter-offers to Canada Post on October 7, and the two sides continue to negotiate,” said Canada Post.

On Oct. 12, negotiations with the help of a third party ended, and the union and its employers moved into a 21-day “cooling-off period.” That period is set to end on Nov. 2.

“Only after this date would either party be in a position to initiate a labour disruption,” said Canada Post.